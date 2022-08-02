Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,510. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

