Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys 954 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $142.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,983. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.88. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

