Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 300 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 448,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.02. The firm has a market cap of $432.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

