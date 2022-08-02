Bivin & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In other news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

EQBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $500.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Equity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.