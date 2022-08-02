Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 10,005 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

