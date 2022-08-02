Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bivin & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.