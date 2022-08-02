Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,005 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. NICE makes up approximately 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NICE by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,949,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NICE by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NICE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 426,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $217.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.73. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Barclays restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

