Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $180.37 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up 5.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Stericycle worth $180,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 91.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $450,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stericycle

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

