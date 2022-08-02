Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $27.75 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Autoliv accounts for about 0.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $27,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

