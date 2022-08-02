Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,165,344 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,208,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,165,344 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up about 11.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of GSK worth $401,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

