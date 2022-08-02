Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises 0.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Woodward by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.12.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.25.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.