Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Black Spade Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance

BSAQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,664. Black Spade Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

