Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

BSM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $15.07 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.