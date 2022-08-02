Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 77,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

