Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.36.
Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.
BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Black Stone Minerals Company Profile
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
