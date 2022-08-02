Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.31. 163,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.28, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,788 shares of company stock worth $1,123,686. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.