BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,394. The company has a 50-day moving average of 16.49 and a 200-day moving average of 18.26. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.96 and a 12 month high of 29.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

