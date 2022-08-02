Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE BGB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
