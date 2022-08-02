Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BGB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.