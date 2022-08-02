Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 3.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,591. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

