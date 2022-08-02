Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,573. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

