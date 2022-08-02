Blooom Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,732 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blooom Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

