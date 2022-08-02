Blooom Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blooom Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Blooom Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.