Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Blue Apron Trading Up 1.6 %
APRN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 873,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Apron
In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,803 shares of company stock worth $57,913 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Blue Apron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
