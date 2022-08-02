Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Blue Apron Trading Up 1.6 %

APRN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 873,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Apron

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,803 shares of company stock worth $57,913 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Blue Apron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000.

About Blue Apron

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Recommended Stories

