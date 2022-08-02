Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.05 Per Share

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.50 ($1.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.89. The stock has a market cap of £825.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.28.

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Scott sold 30,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59), for a total value of £40,138.80 ($49,183.68).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

