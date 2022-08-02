BMO Capital Markets Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$88.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. CIBC reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$84.45.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$70.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.91. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

About iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.81 per share, with a total value of C$63,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,571,462.40.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

