BMO Capital Markets Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to C$76.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

