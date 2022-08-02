BNP Paribas Downgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Neutral

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.88) to GBX 735 ($9.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.29.
HSBC Price Performance
NYSE HSBC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
