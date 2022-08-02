BNP Paribas Downgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Neutral

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.88) to GBX 735 ($9.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.29.

NYSE HSBC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

