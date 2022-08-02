BOLT Trading Up 24.5% This Week (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $178,406.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,843.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003755 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.