Bonfida (FIDA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.48 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Bonfida has a market cap of $22.60 million and $6.48 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonfida has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00634115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016099 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.
Bonfida Coin Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.