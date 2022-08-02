boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,367,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 4,468,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BHHOF. BNP Paribas cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

