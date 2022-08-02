BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Short Interest Update

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPXXY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BPER Banca from €2.60 ($2.68) to €2.50 ($2.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BPER Banca from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.