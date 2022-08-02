BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

BRC Stock Performance

BRCC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. BRC has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85.

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $334,442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

