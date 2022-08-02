BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

BRC Stock Performance

BRCC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. BRC has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $334,442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

