Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BREE. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Breedon Group Trading Down 3.2 %

BREE opened at GBX 66.79 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.18. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 109.18 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,345.00.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

