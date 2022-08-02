Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $65.28

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.16.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after buying an additional 389,836 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

