Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $36.29

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,138,864 shares of company stock worth $41,824,817 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 567,459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 542,177 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

