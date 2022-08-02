Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target at $25.55

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

WBD stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

