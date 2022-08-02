Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) PT at GBX 878

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 878 ($10.76).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 640 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 576.47 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 618.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 681.70. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($49,224.64). In other Workspace Group news, insider Stephen Hubbard bought 17,860 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.95) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($142,030.88). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($49,224.64).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

