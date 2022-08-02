Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Raised by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Bruker makes up approximately 3.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bruker were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,186,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after acquiring an additional 87,953 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2,181.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Bruker by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

BRKR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,261. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

