BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in ASML by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 39,142.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 21,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $452,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 44.1% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $411,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $578.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.63. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

