BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $453.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.65, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.09 and its 200 day moving average is $504.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,679 shares of company stock worth $9,358,018. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.