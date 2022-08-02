BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.22.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.