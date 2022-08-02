BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

