Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 65,392 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,003. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

