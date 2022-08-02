Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Invests $993,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

