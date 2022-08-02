Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $43,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $391.24. 3,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,040. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

