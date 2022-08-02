Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,695 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 39.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.00. 6,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

