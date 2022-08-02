Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 14.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 22.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.60. 23,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

