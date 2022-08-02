Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.