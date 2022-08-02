Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 996 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 996 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $273.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.