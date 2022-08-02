Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

