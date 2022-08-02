Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $125,154,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $74,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $46,384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $43,720,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,403,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.1 %

RRX opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

